On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, The Inner Circle had a “team meeting” that was mandatory for all members. Leader Chris Jericho entered the arena alongside TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Jake Hagar, however, Santana and Ortiz were nowhere to be found at first.

They then entered the arena to their own entrance music, and Santana started his speech by telling Jericho to cut all the “corny s**t.

Santana says that sometimes you have to call a spade a spade, and that means admitting that Chris Jericho only cares about Chris Jericho. Everything in the Inner Circle was for the betterment and enhancement for Jericho, according to Santana. They didn’t win the tag team titles because it’s always thrown to the side to come to Jericho’s rescue. Santana says that the days of Ortiz and Santana playing second fiddle are over and done with.

He says that the entire team better thank Ortiz, because if it wasn’t for him, Santana would have dropped The Inner Circle a long time ago.

Chris says Santana reminds him of Eddie Guerrero in how he’s heated up and wants to blame everyone other than himself. He says Eddie Kingston planted these ideas in their heads when he has no stroke in AEW. Chris points out that they were in the main events of Dynamite, PPVs, their money is up more than ever because they are in The Inner Circle. But they want to blame him for their shortcomings?

Jericho brings up their AEW Tag Title shot last February and how they lost without any influence from him. He says he brought them into the Inner Circle and he can kick them out, as well. Jericho wonders if maybe he invited the wrong two members of LAX to join their faction. He asks Jake Hagar to give him Homicide’s number, which causes Santana to lose his cool finally and shove Jericho.

Sammy interrupts and says to stop because they are family. Chris tells Sammy to shut up. Sammy says they are all family and it’s always been about the group, but if he’s going to be a great champion, he doesn’t need to be in the middle of the bickering. He says to figure their stuff out or he’s done with The Inner Circle. Sammy walks away as Ortiz asks, ‘What’s next, Chris?’

Ortiz mentions how Eddie Kingston is one of their brothers in arms and says where they come from, they don’t settle issues using their mouths. So next week, Santana and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hagar. They will “settle this s**t once and for all”. Jericho says that he never wanted it to come to this, but he’ll give them a beating if that’s what they wanted.”

