AEW’s Thunder Rosa sought out a fan who literally lent her a hand. It happened during Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite.

Thunder Rosa was facing Mercedes Martinez in a “no disqualification” match. Their fight spilled outside the ringside area and into the crowd at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rosa and Martinez fought toward an entryway. That’s where Rosa gained the advantage and went up into the seating section where she climbed up onto a railing above the entryway.

A video from another fan standing right behind Rosa at the time shows Rosa asking the fan to lend her his hand. The fan did so, and Rosa was able to scale the railing and maintain her balance long enough to dive down onto Martinez.

Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez found their way into the ring. That’s where Rosa eventually pinned Martinez after a Fire Thunder Driver onto a pile of chairs.

Rosa showed respect to Martinez after the match. AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter then arrived in the ring and attacked Rosa. When Martinez hesitated to join in the attack, Baker and her allies laid out Martinez as well.

Thunder Rosa set out to learn the identity of the fan who lent her his hand during Wednesday night’s match. On Thursday, she turned to her social media followers to help.

“Anybody know the name of the (fan) who gave me the assist last night?” Rosa tweeted on Thursday.

The purported fan (@blountymcfly) came forward in a reply to Thunder Rosa’s tweet Friday morning. Other people on Twitter applauded him for his actions.

Thunder Rosa appears to be heading toward a title match against AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker. Their last one-on-one meeting was a memorable unsanctioned “Lights Out” match on an episode of Dynamite last March.

Yeah, hi, it was me! 🙋‍♂️😁 My friend @kaylavision/@churchofjoshi got the video from our side of the railing too! 🤣

https://t.co/Ogdl2WoPLS — Adam (@blountymcfly) February 18, 2022

The violence spills out into the crowd!

It’s @RealMMartinez v @thunderrosa22 in a NO DQ match!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/F7Uub1ZrFF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]