WWE has confirmed that Ilja Dragunov will be defending his NXT UK Championship against Nathan Frazer on next Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK.

During this week’s episode of NXT UK, Dragunov accepted Frazer’s challenge.

Also, during this week’s episode, Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) successfully defended the NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith, Amale defeated Xia Brookside, Rohan Raja defeated Danny Jones, and Isla Dawn attacked NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura.

Ilja Dragunov became the NXT UK Champion after he defeated Gunther fka WALTER at TakeOver 36 last August. Since winning the title, Dragunov has successfully defended it against A-Kid, Rampage Brown, and Jordan Devlin.

Below is the updated lineup for next Thursday’s episode:

* Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Nathan Frazer (NXT UK Championship Match)

* Mark Coffey vs. Sha Samuels

* Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley) vs. Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz

WWE NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]