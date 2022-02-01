Though reports emerged over the weekend regarding the matter, NFL legend Tom Brady took to social media today and officially announced his retirement.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady retires as the player with the most Super Bowls in NFL history. It is also presumed that he will have a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as he’s eligible for enshrinement.

Tom Brady has been intertwined with WWE in different ways over the years. He’s been mentioned by top stars like Chris Jericho, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, and he also received replica championship WWE Titles with many of his recent Superbowl victories.

Just before Tom Brady’s appearance in last year’s Superbowl, Shawn Michaels compared the situation to his own and how he came back year after year for WrestleMania.

“I’ve heard so many people say, ‘I’m so tired of seeing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl,’” Michaels recalled. “That’s made me laugh. Sorry, he’s the greatest to ever play the game, and here he is, doing it again. And there’s just no comparing that experience. It’s a different type of knowledge from being there so many times before. … Just like I had the luxury of so many different matches at WrestleMania, Brady’s been here before. That played into my advantage, and I think we’ll see it help Brady in the Super Bowl.”

After winning a different Superbowl, this time in 2017, Brady was mentioned during Chris Jericho’s infamous “You just made the list!” segment on WWE RAW.

“Everyone is calling him the G.O.A.T. Well, you know what happens when you steal Chris Jericho’s nickname? Hmm? You know what happens when you call yourself the greatest of all time and you’re not me? You know what happens?! Tom Brady, you just made the list!”

You can see that segment in the YouTube video below:

