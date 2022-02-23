As noted last night, WWE NXT came to a conclusion with NXT Champion Bron Breakker coming to the aid of Tommaso Ciampa after Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode teamed up on him. With Roode’s assistance, Ziggler scored a victory of Tommaso Ciampa and became the new #1 contender for Breakker’s Championship.

After the show went off the air, Ciampa took a moment to give a heartfelt address to the NXT fans. Brimming with passion, the former WWE NXT Champion looked back at the journey he has been on while dealing with injuries, and going back and forth from the main roster to NXT.

“I promised myself I wouldn’t talk riding high from emotions, sometimes I lose myself a little. But dammit, if having my neck getting beat to hell by Dolph Ziggler tonight didn’t remind me of my life. What I’ve been through to stand in this ring and what it means to be to be part of NXT and hear you people chanting, “NXT!” with all the damn passion you have in existence.

“I tell you this from the bottom of my soul, I love you. I love this place. I thank you! Together, forever, we are NXT!” Ciampa finished.

Ciampa’s feud with Ziggler and Roode has carried over to WWE RAW, as well. He teamed up with Finn Balor this past Monday to defeat the Dirty Dawgs, getting the pinfall over Roode in the closing moments of the match.

Ciampa has worked several main roster matches over the year, including his RAW debut on February 18, 2019 as he and Johnny Gargano defeated The Revival (aka FTR). He has worked three WWE Main Event episodes since January 13, with two wins over T-BAR and one win over Akira Tozawa.

