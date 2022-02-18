AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio where he spoke about Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving the company. It was revealed earlier this week that the husband and wife duo were departing after not agreeing on a new contract.

Since that point, there have been statements on Twitter from all three of them. However, today Tony made his first public comments, admitting it wasn’t something any of them wanted.

“Well, I put out statements that were from the heart and really positive, and I meant it,” Tony Khan stressed. “You know, I wish them both really well. And I appreciate everything they did here in their different roles in the company. It’s very sad and not something any of us wanted to happen, I think. But, I believe that Cody has got something else in the works, I am not sure about that, but we will see.

“I am sure they’re going to have great opportunities in wrestling, and in life, and you never know what’s going to happen in the future. I wish them the best, and I am very appreciative for everything they did here.”

After their departure, reports surfaced that Brandi Rhodes was not liked backstage. However, a few members of the roster came out attempting to dismiss the rumors. This is a situation Tony Khan was not surprised to see due to the closeness of his locker room.

“We have a really classy people in this locker room, it’s a bunch of really great people. It’s a great vibe at the shows, and it’s very congenial, so I am not surprised by that,” he said on the support for Brandi. “The people in this company are very close, and we saw that again this week. I think from the way people expressed support. And also the way that everybody bonded together this week after the fact backstage. Not surprised by that at all, everybody has had really good stuff to say. “

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]