In a new interview with Beckles & Recher, AEW President and founder Tony Khan took some time to reflect on the recent main event bout between CM Punk and MJF. According to Tony, the focus for AEW is to give fans the matches they want and the stories they ask for.

“He’s a jerk but he’s definitely one of the best pro wrestlers in the world right now,” Tony said about MJF. “He picked up a big win over CM Punk, and that’s what is great about AEW, you know? You never know what’s going to happen. We’ll match up some of the best young wrestlers today, the wrestlers of today and the future like MJF, and the wrestlers of longtime history and today. You know, whether it’s CM Punk, without MJF, he was undefeated until that point. He wrestled a big mix of the top young wrestlers like Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia, and veterans like Eddie Kingston, and Matt Sydal, and Bobby Fish.

“So I think you’ll see a great mix of the veterans, and the young wrestlers, and the free agents, and the forbidden door. It’s a great recipe and the best thing about it is it’s all because of the fans and listening to you and the fans, and what you want to see.”

Tony Khan also hyped up one of the new stars that arrived in AEW just this past week, Jay White. He says that going forward, Jay might end up having a huge impact on the future of All Elite Wrestling.

“On Dynamite on TBS, on Wednesdays, and on Rampage on TNT, you continuously see wrestlers from outside AEW come in whether it’s in action or getting involved in the matches. And it’s a lot of big names, you know, you mentioned Jay White. He showed up on Wednesday night Dynamite on that huge show and you never know when he’s going to show up.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Beckles and Recher, with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

