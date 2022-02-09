AEW President and founder Tony Khan sat down for an interview with TV Insider, and during the discussion, the topic quickly shifted to tonight’s Dynamite. Tony has been hyping up the reveal of a “big signing” that will make their debut this evening.

“I’m going to promise the fans we’ll have a great ‘Forbidden Door’ moment in the show for an episode that also includes Hangman Page defending the world title against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. It’s a huge night. One of the headline moments and one of the most anticipated moments will be the reveal—who signed a contract with AEW. There has been a lot of speculation. People are anticipating the big reveal. I’m looking forward to it.”

To keep the surprise as under wraps as possible, Tony explains that “very few” people are aware that this person will be at the arena tonight. He also continued his promotion for more surprises to occur during this installment of AEW Dynamite.

“Only a handful of people. Very few. I think it’s best kept that way until Wednesday night to let that anticipation continue to build. We have more surprises and fun moments along the way. It’s going to be a lot of great things Wednesday on Dynamite.”

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Tony Khan will make a huge talent announcement

* First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV with Khan’s new signing vs. Isaiah Kassidy

* MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk

* Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match

