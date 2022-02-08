With only a day away from AEW Dynamite, speculation continues to grow over who the free agent walking through the Forbidden Door Tony Khan was referring to last Friday following AEW Rampage. In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan provided some more details regarding the signing, calling it huge and saying it would set up this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

“It’s a huge signing for us,” Khan said. “I have created some debate about what it means to open the ‘Forbidden Door’ and that’s what we are going to do on this show. The fans are going to get a great night of wrestling, and I hope everyone is surprised—and comes back for the matches this sets up.

“It’s going to be a big reveal on Dynamite. It sets up this week’s Rampage and puts a lot of irons in our fire. We have created an environment in AEW where people routinely expect great wrestling matches, and we have the wrestlers to live up to those high expectations.”

Following last Friday’s AEW Rampage, Tony Khan announced that Isiah Kassidy would wrestle a new free agent signing on AEW Dynamite to determine who would qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match taking place at AEW Revolution. He would later elaborate that the signing would be the same person who Khan earlier in the night said would be walking through the Forbidden Door, a term usually used for talents from New Japan working in AEW or vice versa.

Since then, several names on the free agent market, New Japan and even WWE have been rumored as being the potential signing. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported on Friday that free agent Keith Lee was either in talks or had already signed a deal with AEW, making him a potential candidate. Yesterday, AEW star Matt Hardy teased that Tony Khan had bought out the rest of Jeff Hardy’s 90 day noncompete clause, suggesting Hardy could be the surprise signee.

All questions will be answered tomorrow night on the next episode of AEW Dynamite. In addition to the signing, Hangman Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match and the Inner Circle will have a mandatory meeting to discuss recent dissension within the group.

