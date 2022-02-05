As we’ve noted, AEW President Tony Khan has promised a “huge announcement” for Wednesday’s Dynamite. The tease was made on this week’s Rampage, where it was announced that AEW would be bringing back Face of The Revolution Ladder Match for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

In an update, Khan has confirmed that “a free agent debut” will occur on Dynamite.

The big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They’re walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!

Shortly before the tweet, Khan encouraged “anyone from any wrestling promotion” to walk through the Forbidden Door, and mentioned how they are welcome to “slam the door in the face of their prior company.”

The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company.

Fans responding to the tweet believe Khan was referencing a recently released WWE Superstar.

As noted earlier, Khan went on Busted Open Radio Friday morning and revealed that “more big signings” were coming to AEW soon.

Earlier on Friday, we also noted how Keith Lee is rumored to be headed to AEW.

You can see Tony Khan’s latest tweets below.

As referenced on #AEWRampage, I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW. More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

