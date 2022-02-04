AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about the popular forbidden door. He teased the idea that anybody can walk into AEW at any time. Tony also spoke about some current roster members that he thinks people should keep their eye on moving forwards.

“I think you never know who is going to come into the world of AEW, the forbidden door could open at any given time. Any wrestler from anywhere in the world could walk in,” he claimed. “And that’s one of the things that makes it exciting to be an AEW fan. But we also have so many great young rising stars. I think Legit Leyla Hirsch has been somebody who has really had a real attitude change lately.

“Ever since that match with Kris Statlander on Christmas. We have seen a real attitude change in Leyla Hirsch, she won a great match last week on Dynamite against Red Velvet. I know she has real issues with Kris Statlander, and we will hear from Kris Statlander tonight on Rampage. And both of them, I think Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are great wrestlers to keep an eye on. Of course, Red Velvet also in that situation.”

Tony Khan then spoke about the forbidden door in more detail. He revealed that this is something that should be happening soon. He also teased that there will be big news coming next week for the company.

“I plan to make some more big signings, and not in the long term future, I mean in the short term future. I will still be very active in the free agent market,” Khan teased. “The forbidden door shall be opening again very soon. I am really looking forward to Rampage tonight, and I guarantee you we will make some news out of this night’s show. Then we will have some big news next week too. It’s a really exciting time to be a pro wrestling fan.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

