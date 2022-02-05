AEW is bringing back the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

It was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT that the first qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match will be held on Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite on TBS. There is no word yet on who will be participating.

The inaugural Face of The Revolution Ladder Match was held at the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view, featuring winner Scorpio Sky, Cody Rhodes, Lance Archer, Max Caster, Penta El Zero Miedo, and the debuting Ethan Page. Sky ended up winning the match to earn a future AEW TNT Title shot. To win the bout, a wrestler must retrieve a brass ring that hangs above the ring.

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 6 from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. No other matches have been announced as of this writing.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan will also have a “huge announcement” on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Khan had been teasing an announcement for tonight’s Rampage, which apparently was the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

It was also announced that MJF will speak during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, just one week after handing CM Punk his first loss in AEW.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up from Wednesday’s show at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ:

* MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk

* Tony Khan will make a huge announcement

* First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV

* Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifying matches will begin this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/rZ7sfnIjyH — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 5, 2022

