AEW President Tony Khan spoke with TVInsider about expiring contracts within the company. Several deals are believed to be coming up as AEW nears its three-year anniversary. So far, Khan has worked hard to keep people under a contract, regardless of how often he used them. This is something he did because of the pandemic, and the difficulty finding work.

“When we started a lot of people had contracts that were a couple of years long and a lot of them are coming up. I have really tried hard to be very considerate of the people on the roster. Especially going through the pandemic,” Tony Khan added. “That encompassed a long period of time where we were still in our first year of television and going into our second.

“I kept a lot of people under contract even though I wasn’t necessarily using them on television because I wanted them to still have paying work, which was hard to come by for wrestling during the pandemic where there weren’t any independent shows. Really only two places were running and the other place was cutting people left and right. I did want to give some job security to people.”

Tony Khan has admitted that now he cannot offer the same guarantees as before. He stated that with a lot of talent coming in, he can’t renew all of the deals, so some tough choices are going to be made. The AEW President will be doing that based on their ability and the fan reaction.

“Now with so many wrestlers coming in, I can’t renew all the contracts. I’ve had to make some tough choices based on ability, fan response, or both. I try to maintain the best roster I can for the company and fans.”

