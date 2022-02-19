As we’ve noted, AEW President Tony Khan announced Friday morning that he’s working on “something massive” that he hopes to have done within the next week.

“There will be a lot of news in the week ahead,” Tony told Busted Open Radio. “I don’t know if I will get it done by tonight, but stay tuned in the week ahead, hopefully. I am working on something pretty big. It would be massive. I don’t know if it’s what anybody would expect it is, or think it is, but it would be a big deal in pro wrestling. I am looking forward to hopefully making it happen, stay tuned. Hopefully, I will get it done and have more to announce soon.”

In an update, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reports that Khan was “in meetings all day yesterday” trying to put together the “massive” deal. Meltzer didn’t provide any further details on what the deal could entail.

Several fans on social media are speculating that Khan’s announcement is not related to a talent signing, but AEW potentially teaming up another promotion for a Supershow.

Earlier this month, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada floated the possibility of a Supercard featuring talents from NJPW and other promotions.

“When the world calms down, I would like to give back with other wrestling companies to all wrestling fans in the world who still support us even in this current situation,” Okada told Sports Illustrated. “New Japan, WWE, AEW, CMLL, AAA all together. Sounds pretty cool, don’t you think?”

“I want to show how powerful professional wrestling is,” Okada added “I want to cheer everyone up with that power.”

Stay tuned for updates on Tony Khan’s “massive” announcement.

