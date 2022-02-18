AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Busted Open Radioearlier today.

Once again, he had a tease for the fans, claiming he’s working on, “something massive.” He stressed it might not be what people expect, but he hopes to have it done in the next week.

“There will be a lot of news in the week ahead,” Tony claimed. “I don’t know if I will get it done by tonight, but stay tuned in the week ahead, hopefully. I am working on something pretty big. It would be massive. I don’t know if it’s what anybody would expect it is, or think it is, but it would be a big deal in pro wrestling. I am looking forward to hopefully making it happen, stay tuned. Hopefully, I will get it done and have more to announce soon.”

Tony Khan also discussed two talents on the roster right now. He spoke about the growth that Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin have experienced. The AEW President also praised Mark Henry for his work in mentoring the Team Taz star.

“Both Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin have come so far in the last couple of years. They are both great young wrestlers,” Tony said. “Dante, in particular, is very young, a 20-year-old wrestler with so much great stuff in front of him. And Powerhouse Hobbs I think is one of the best big men in the game right now, and has so much upside, it’s amazing, again how far he’s come so quickly. I think he’s had great mentorship from Taz, Ricky Starks, and also Mark Henry. I think Mark, you’ve been a great, great mentor for Powerhouse Hobbs, and you’ve helped him a lot.”

Another wrestler that Tony Khan has been impressed with is Wardlow. The upcoming star has been winning over fans recently, and that is something that his boss has been enjoying watching.

“I think we’ve been getting great reactions for Wardlow across the country. It was a lot of fun a few weeks ago when we had Beach Break in Cleveland. After the show, I went out with Wardlow in his hometown and it was pretty neat. The response he got there was huge, again this week in Nashville, a huge response to Wardlow.

“Almost everywhere we go, he is super over, and the fans love him, love the Powerbomb Symphony. It’s really cool to see the growth of this young big man. Again, like we were talking about with Hobbs, he has come so far, so quickly. So I am excited to see Wardlow at the PPV in that ladder match.”

