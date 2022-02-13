WWE’s Elimination Chamber match has been around for nearly two decades. In fact, this November will mark twenty years since it debuted.

This Saturday, the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will see the 29th and 30th installments of the titular match. While there have been many memorable moments over the years, there are also some Chamber matches that are rarely mentioned anymore.

Here are 7 Elimination Chamber match winners you may have forgotten.

#7 Bray Wyatt

At the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in 2017, Bray Wyatt participated in the only Chamber match of his career. It was a memorable outing as Wyatt won the WWE Championship for the first time. He eliminated the defending champion John Cena and then finished off AJ Styles to take the title. Wyatt’s title reign was short-lived. Less than two months later, he was dethroned by Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.

#6 Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is a veteran of eight Chamber matches, but his crowning moment at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in 2010 was overshadowed by another rivalry. The final moments saw Shawn Michaels emerge from underneath one of the steel grate panels inside the Chamber. Michaels hit a superkick to the Undertaker and Jericho made the cover to take the World Heavyweight Championship. Michaels’ interference led to his match against Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI. Jericho carried the World Heavyweight Championship into WrestleMania, where he successfully defended it against Edge. The 2010 Elimination Chamber is also notable for being the show where Undertaker was burned by pyro during his entrance.

#5 The New Day

In May 2015, WWE tried something new. The New Day defended their WWE Tag Team Titles against five other teams inside the Elimination Chamber. The New Days was even allowed to have all three of its members in the match. Perhaps then, it should be no surprise that Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods prevailed to retain the gold. The Prime Time Players (Titus O’Neil & Darren Young) were one of the five other teams in this match. They dethroned The New Day the following month.

#4 Alexa Bliss

Here is the first time the women of WWE were in an Elimination Chamber match. This was at the Chamber pay-per-view in February 2018. Bliss entered the Chamber as the RAW Women’s Chamber and managed to escape with the title. Bliss later admitted she “was terrified” heading into the match. Nia Jax (who was not involved in this Chamber match) ended Bliss’ 223-day reign just over a month later at WrestleMania 34.

#3 Jack Swagger

This may be the most surprising Elimination Chamber winner in WWE history. Jack Swagger (now performing as Jake Hager in AEW) entered the first Chamber match of his career in February 2013. A couple of weeks earlier, Swagger had returned to WWE television from a months-long absence. He was rebranded as a “Real American” and added Zeb Colter as his manager. Swagger’s win made him the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, but his quest came up empty. Just days after his Chamber win, Swagger was arrested in Mississippi and charged with DUI, marijuana possession, and speeding (Swagger was convicted of DUI and speeding. He was sentenced to 6 months probation). The arrest reportedly caused WWE to drop its plans for Swagger to win the World Heavyweight Championship. His title challenge was turned aside by Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 29.

#2 The Miz & John Morrison

The last time we saw tag teams participate in an Elimination Chamber match was in March 2020. The Miz and John Morrison were the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at this time. They retained their titles against five other times, including The New Day, who were limited to only two members in the match this time. Elimination Chamber 2020 was the last WWE pay-per-view held in front of live fans before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to move its shows to the WWE Performance Center. That’s where The Miz lost the SmackDown Tag Titles the following month. He was defeated by Big E in a triple threat singles match that also included Jey Uso.

#1 Ryback

Ryback won the vacant Intercontinental Championship inside the Elimination Chamber in May 2015. Daniel Bryan relinquished the title a few weeks earlier due to injuries that eventually led to his first retirement. This was the only championship win for Ryback during his WWE career. He held the title for 112 days before he lost it to Kevin Owens.

We hope you enjoyed this look back at some of the forgotten moments from the history of the Elimination Chamber. What are some of your favorite Chamber moments? Share them by leaving a comment down below.

