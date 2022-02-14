AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill believes AEW could have shown her “fine ass” in a Super Bowl commercial Sunday to get her recognition from non-wrestling fans.

Cargill tweeted:

All you had to do @AEW is show my fine ass in a Super Bowl commercial and ppl would have been like “who is SHE” 👀👀👀? Lol jk jkkkkkk

This led to a fan sharing a picture of Cargill at a Chicago Bulls game earlier this month. In response, Cargill mentioned how AEW “could have got more eyes on the product” by featuring her in a Super Bowl ad.

As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened Super Bowl LVI with a promo that was reminiscent of his days in WWE. Also, a commercial for “WrestleMania Season” aired during the first half of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals clash. You can click here to read Stephanie McMahon’s comments on the Super Bowl ad.

You can see Jade Cargill’s tweets below.

All you had to do @AEW is show my fine ass in a Super Bowl commercial and ppl would have been like “who is SHE” 👀👀👀? Lol jk jkkkkkk — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) February 14, 2022

Could have got more eyes on the product @AEW 😅😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/L9UJJKSHhk — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) February 14, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]