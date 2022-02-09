In a recent chat with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, IMPACT World Champion Moose expressed his interest in having at least one or two MMA fights.

Moose revealed he had considered MMA as a career before getting involved in pro wrestling, but was talked out of it by UFC Hall of Famer Frank Trigg.

“Actually, before I started to become a professional wrestler, [I had considered MMA],” Moose revealed. “I’m good buddies with Frank Trigg and I told him that I think I could fight MMA. He talked me out of it quick because I used to roll around with him and I’m one of those guys where I have the mindset where I wanna do something once and I still have that mindset.”

Moose continued, “I would love to have one or two MMA fights just to say that I did it, you know what I’m saying? And I’m one of those guys like, if I have an MMA fight and I actually win, it makes me even more of a badass in professional wrestling, right? So, it’s one of those things that I do wanna do maybe just one time, hopefully I win, just to help my wrestling career.

“It’s not something I wanna do long-term, just once or twice. Kind of like a CM Punk deal; just do it once, do it twice. If it works out, if I win then — maybe even just do it once and if I win, I would just be like, ‘Hey, I’m a f*cking badass,’ right? And if I lose, then it’s like, ‘Oh, I suck at it. I shouldn’t have did it.’”

Moose will defend his IMPACT World Title against W. Morrissey at the No Surrender pay-per-view on February 19.

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]