NJPW star Tama Tonga of The Bullet Club says he is is currently a free agent.

Tonga took to Twitter this week to declare that he is a free agent as his contract expired at the end of January.

“I am a free agent since January 30, 2022 #misinformation,” he wrote.

Tonga then posted a follow-up tweet and tagged AEW President Tony Khan.

“Hey @TonyKhan wanna burn bridges? I love burning bridges. #FuckAForbidenDoor,” he wrote.

Khan has not publicly responded to Tonga’s tweet as of this writing.

Tonga teams with his adopted brother Tanga Loa as The Guerrillas of Destiny, and they are seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions. They are currently working Impact Wrestling with fellow Bullet Club members Jay White of NJPW and Chris Bey of Impact, and will challenge Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers at No Surrender on February 19. Tonga first started working with NJPW in 2010.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Tonga’s full tweets below:

