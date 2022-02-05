As seen below, the first video advertisement for AEW Revolution has been released by the All Elite Wrestling Twitter account. Music plays throughout the video as we see top stars like AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, MJF, Sting, and several others.

As noted last night, AEW is bringing back the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match for the upcoming pay-per-view. The first qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match will be held on Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite on TBS, where Isaiah Kassidy will go one-on-one with a debuting AEW star.

The inaugural Face of The Revolution Ladder Match was held at the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view, and the objective is to retrieve a brass ring that hangs above the ring. Last year’s winner was Scorpio Sky, defeating Cody Rhodes, Lance Archer, Max Caster, Penta El Zero Miedo, and the debuting Ethan Page in the process.

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 6 from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL.

Stay tuned for updates on additional matches.

You can see the full video clip below:

The unrest is growing; we are now just weeks away.#AEWRevolution will be LIVE on PPV Sunday March 6 at 8pm ET from Orlando, FL. at the @AdditionFiArena! pic.twitter.com/V0FTP4EzXN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

