As seen in the video below, last night’s GCW event Welcome to Heartbreak wrapped up rather chaotically after the fans were outraged that Joey Janela turned on X-Pac.

We noted in our coverage last night that X-Pac and Janela teamed together to pick up the victory against Matt Cardona and Bryan Myers. As X-Pac was thanking the fans and teasing it as his potential last match, Janela stunned the GCW audience by giving the WWE Hall of Famer a stiff superkick to the face.

The fans reacted in such frustration that they began throwing their drinks and trash in the ring. You can see in the video below that when this first begins, Janela is hit in the face with a drink and loses his temper. He rushes after the section of the crowd that threw the drink, and it appears Janela start legitimately getting physical with the group.

In another video posted to Reddit, as well as in the image below, you can see that metal buckets were also being thrown into the ring at some point, which Janela responded to by hurling them back into sections of the audience. GCW owner, Brett Lauderdale, even rushed down to the trashed ring to try to alleviate some of the chaos that was occurring.

Full results from last night’s show are available at this link.

You can see the video below:

