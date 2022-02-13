Former ECW ring announcer Stephen DeAngelis was recently a guest on the Insiders Edge Podcast. During the interview, he spoke about the ECW One Night Stand event from 2005, revealing there was an alternate ending to the show involving Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman. This version was in the script, but it wasn’t used on the actual show.

“The original script for ECW One Night Stand actually ended, in the script, they didn’t do it that way, they changed it. Was Paul and Vince backstage, and Vince saying, ‘gee Paul, maybe ECW’s not dead after all.’ As you know, they didn’t end it that way,” Stephen DeAngelis said. “But that was my first hint that maybe there would be something else, moving on.

“It took a year later for them to do it. But there was like a hint of maybe promise of something. Or maybe they were just going to bring some ECW guys in and they wanted to acknowledge it on some level. But that was in the script.”

In the end, the show finished with a huge brawl between the ECW Originals and the Crusaders. This is where the infamous moment between JBL and The Blue Meanie took place, with the Hall Of Famer legitimately busing open the BWO star. The Originals did come out on top, and it resulted in Eric Bischoff receiving countless finishers.

Bischoff was attacked by The Dudley Boyz, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio, as they all hit their classic moves onto him. The final blow then came from Stone Cold Steve Austin, who dropped him with a Stunner to end the show. Of course, WWE then brought One Night Stand back the year after, and ultimately created their own version of ECW as a third brand.

