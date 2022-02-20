AEW’s Wardlow was a recent guest on the Battleground Podcast where he discussed which wrestlers he loved when growing up. The Pinnacle star spoke about the different generations of talents throughout his life. This included technical stars like Bret Hart, as well as powerhouses such as Brock Lesnar.

“Growing up, it started with Bret Hart and Mr. Perfect,” Wardlow revealed. “Bret Hart was the first one that made me fall in love with wrestling, then Mr Perfect. Then it was Kevin Nash, and The Rock, and then it was very much Jeff Hardy for a number of years. Then it was big Dave Bautista and Brock. When I started growing and hitting the weights, Brock and Batista were starting to blow up, so it timed out right where I looked at those guys and went, ‘yeah, that’s what we are going for now.’”

With Jeff Hardy being someone that he grew up being a fan of, Wardlow discussed the rumors of him joining AEW. Since his release from WWE, there has been speculation of him joining his brother. That is something that Wardlow would like, and he hopes to team with him at some point.

“Just sharing a locker room with Jeff Hardy would mean the world to me,” Wardlow admitted. “To be involved in any type of match with him would be amazing. I personally would rather team with Matt and Jeff to take on three others, rather than wrestle Jeff myself.”

During the Q&A episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy spoke about Jeff’s final match with WWE. He claimed that his brother is good, and he was likely just exhausted.

“He’s good,” Hardy said. “When he wants to share this story, he will I’m sure. But I mean, he ended up being exhausted after driving all night, he was on late in the dark SmackDown, the last match. They had a 300 miles plus drive and he got in early in the morning and then he had a family emergency and then he was up early.

“I think he was just exhausted and shot and probably beat up at the same time. And he was also very stressed out from his WWE job as well, you know? I think for him sometimes, he kinda gets in his head. Especially if he’s alone on the road and whatnot. I think it’s better with me there too. I think he feels a little more comfortable because he really can get in his own head.”

