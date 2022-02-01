RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was squashed in 12 seconds by Bianca Belair in a dark match after this week’s RAW went off the air.

As seen in the video below, Lynch tried to escape the arena but was chased back to the ring by WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Lynch then ran into a K.O.D from Belair for the pin fall loss.

RAW went off the air with Lynch accepting Lita’s challenge for a match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. The final segment of the show saw Lynch interrupting Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey, who would take down Big Time Becks with a judo throw. Rousey then announced that she would pick her WrestleMania 38 opponent this Friday on SmackDown, where she is expected to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. As noted, Rousey vs. Flair is expected to take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This week’s RAW took place at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. You can click here for full results from the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW. You can see a video of the Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair dark match below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]