The legendary William Regal has launched a new store with Pro Wrestling Tees.

As seen below, PWT released three official Regal t-shirts this week – the Original Villain t-shirt, the Gentleman Villain t-shirt, and the Regal Blackpool t-shirt. They are all priced at $24.99 each.

Regal tweeted on his new store and wrote, “Look at me. I’m all hip and stuff, I’ve got a page on @PWTees. Thank you to all the staff who made this possible in a very short time.”

After spending 21 years with the company, WWE released Regal and several other longtime employees on January 5 as a part of the major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff. He had been working as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, and the main talent scout for the company. He also worked on TV as the NXT General Manager until this past fall. Regal’s son still wrestles for the NXT UK brand as Charlie Dempsey.

There’s been no confirmation on Regal having a 90-day non-compete clause WWE with WWE, but if he is, he would become a free agent on Tuesday, April 5. We noted before how he had received a job offer from Impact Wrestling.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full tweets below:

Look at me. I’m all hip and stuff, I’ve got a page on @PWTees. Thank you to all the staff who made this possible in a very short time. https://t.co/6noSEOMAHe — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 8, 2022

