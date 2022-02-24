Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today’s episode features:

Paul Pratt joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Cesaro leaving WWE

* Jeff Hardy saying he’s AEW bound

* AEW picking up Brian Cage’s option

* MJF’s tearful AEW Dynamite promo

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see Cesaro feud with in AEW

