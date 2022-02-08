Wrestling fans on social media have pointed out how the podium for the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics closely resembles the original WWE SmackDown stage with The Ovaltron.

WWE discontinued The Ovaltron design in 2001, and replaced it with the iconic Fist Stage, which became synonymous with the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The WWE SmackDown Ovaltron design had four oval strips on the entrance, with a small oval screen in the back. The oval-centric design wasn’t limited to only the entrance area of the stage. On the right, the stage had another giant oval screen to display matches. Furthermore, the background of the stage was covered with a cloth shaped like a diamond.

The Ovaltron was used from September 1999 until August 2001.

You can see below for tweets from wrestling fans comparing The Ovaltron to the Olympics podium.

is this the olympics or smackdown pic.twitter.com/Nc5e5uyWyQ — What a Maneuver! (@WAManeuver) February 7, 2022

That’s the Smackdown Ovaltron set, hope WWE sues the Olympic Committee. https://t.co/Un4FfucUQv pic.twitter.com/VGZNPHCq0l — big dog. (@griffpr) February 7, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]