General Manager mode is returning to WWE video games in WWE 2K22.

2K unveiled new details on the WWE 2K22 MyGM mode, a gameplay option that will give users the opportunity to build rosters, make matches, and schedule storylines across their brand of choice. The WWE 2K22 MyGM trailer is narrated by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who explains the intricacies of the MyGM mode.

MyGM mode will give players the option to use authority figures like Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, Shane McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon, as well as the opportunity to create their own custom general manager. As explained by Stephanie, players will work with a budget to sign talent and create storylines in an attempt to ensure their brand does the best ratings.

2K’s full statement on MyGM mode can be read below:

2K today unveiled the WWE® 2K22 MyGM trailer and Ringside Report #2, the second entry in an ongoing video series offering deep dives into the game’s features, mechanics, and more. The MyGM trailer features voiceover from Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer and a former Monday Night Raw and SmackDown General Manager herself, as she offers an overview of the new mode and advice to intrepid players. The Ringside Report #2 video gives fans a deeper look at MyGM, one of the most highly anticipated new game modes in WWE 2K22, breaking down systems, important player choices, and management mechanics. In the Ringside Report, Creative Director Lynell Jinks, Art Producer Christina Diem Pham, Design Director Alan Flores, Producer Bryan Fritz, and Senior Designer Chris Misenas walk viewers through MyGM, from the initial choice of one of five General Managers – including Stephanie McMahon herself – and four distinct brands, to the eventual goal of hosting WrestleMania and crushing the competition. Along the way, the Visual Concepts developers trade verbal jabs while providing tips and tricks, showcasing the many unique ways player expression can manifest through management styles. Throughout the MyGM deep dive, the Visual Concepts team explores: General Manager and brand selections, impacting gameplay throughout the mode with power-ups and distinct interactions; Drafting a balanced roster, including custom Superstars, while managing budget to later sign free agents, enhancement talent and Legends; Match booking and show logistics, allowing players to choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more; Power Cards and Commissioner Goals, providing gameplay boosts and guidance should players choose to follow it, or not; Simulate, play, or enter Spectate Mode throughout booked matches, running the show in real time, controlling camera angles, and striving for a five-star match, summed up in a Match Report with tips for improvement.

WWE 2K22 is available on March 11.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]