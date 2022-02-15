WWE has issued a statement on the passing of longtime referee Mickie Jay Henson.

As noted, Henson passed away at the age of 59 on Monday, reportedly following a battle of pneumonia from COVID-19. He was taken off life support at 6:19pm ET. Henson suffered severe lung damage while battling pneumonia.

WWE paid tribute to Henson and recalled how he called some of WCW’s most memorable moments, including the end of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s streak.

Longtime wrestling commentator Mike Tenay also paid tribute to Henson on Twitter, noting that they were friends for more than 30 years.

“There have been a rash of wrestling related deaths lately, but the passing of Mickie Jay Henson really hurts. A close friend for over 30 years. Best known as a referee for WCW and WWE, but he was equally proud to have been the president of the Bobby Heenan Fan Club in his youth,” Tenay wrote.

You can read WWE’s full statement below:

Former WWE referee Mickie Jay Henson passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Mickie Jay Henson, former referee in both WWE and WCW, passed away at the age of 59. Henson officiated his first match in 1987 at the Eddie Graham Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. He then joined WCW in 1992 and went on to referee in some of the promotion’s most memorable matches, including the ending of Goldberg’s historic undefeated streak at the hands of Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998. Signing with WWE in 2005, Henson then brought his officiating expertise to more incredible bouts for years to come featuring the likes of John Cena, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Edge and many more. WWE extends its condolences to Henson’s family, friends and fans.

