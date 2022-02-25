WWE has announced two segments and an Elimination Chamber rematch for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, which will air live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

Friday’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown will be headlined by a WrestleMania 38 contract signing for the Winner Takes All match between new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The second segment announced for SmackDown will see WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn celebrate his big title win. Last Friday’s go-home episode saw Zayn capture the gold by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE is also teasing that a new challenger may step up to Zayn on The Road to WrestleMania 38.

“After taking advantage of Shinsuke Nakamura’s knee injury to overcome The King of Strong Style in a hard-fought match last week, Sami Zayn is ready to celebrate his third Intercontinental Title! Who will step up to The Master Strategist on The Road to WrestleMania? Don’t miss SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown,” they wrote.

Finally, WWE has announced an Elimination Chamber rematch between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss for SmackDown. Last Saturday’s big event in Saudi Arabia saw McIntyre defeat Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match, but the stipulation will not apply to this match on SmackDown.

WWE has not officially announced Ronda Rousey for Friday’s SmackDown, but she is being advertised by the arena and the WWE Events website, along with Nakamura, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sasha Banks, Kofi Kingston and Big E, and more.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s SmackDown.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]