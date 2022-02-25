WWE has announced a change to the line-up for tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown on FOX.

As seen below, Megan Morant announced this evening that SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin in singles action. This is a change from earlier as WWE previously announced McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber.

Elimination Chamber saw McIntyre win a Falls Count Anywhere match over Moss. The stipulation was not announced for tonight’s rematch, but now WWE has nixed the match altogether. There’s no word yet on why the match was changed, but we will keep you updated. We noted before how Moss underwent several medical tests after taking the bad bump off the inverted Alabama Slam at Elimination Chamber, but he passed all of those tests and was cleared to compete.

McIntyre vs. Corbin has been rumored for WrestleMania 38.

On a related note, tonight’s SmackDown from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania is sold out. @WrestleTix noted at around 11am today that there were just 2 available tickets for the show. There were 8,484 tickets distributed for tonight’s show, with a setup/capacity of 8,486 seats.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the video from Morant:

* New WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn celebrates his win

* WrestleMania 38 contract signing for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

