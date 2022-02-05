WWE has announced three matches for upcoming SmackDown on FOX episodes.

Next week’s SmackDown will feature Naomi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair with the title on the line. The match was made by Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce on this week’s SmackDown as the Deville vs. Naomi feud continues.

Next week’s show will also feature the fourth match between Natalya and Aliyah. Natalya has picked the stipulation for the match, saying she wants it to be Dungeon-style, where you can win only by pinfall or submission.

Natalya and Aliyah have been feuding for a few weeks now, and Aliyah has defeated Natalya three times – the record-setting win in 3.17 seconds on January 14, by disqualification on January 21, and by count out on this week’s SmackDown.

WWE has also announced a title match for the February 18 SmackDown, which is the go-home episode for Elimination Chamber. The match will see WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defend against Sami Zayn. Zayn has continued his feud with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, even through the Royal Rumble, and it was teased on SmackDown that Knoxville may be there for Zayn vs. Nakamura.

Zayn has been the #1 contender to Nakamura since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet on the December 24 edition of SmackDown. The title shot was delayed due to Nakamura suffering a hand injury at the December 18 WWE live event, but he was just recently cleared to return to action.

WWE will tape both the February 11 and the February 18 SmackDown next Friday from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans because they need to travel to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber for the February 19 event.

No other matches have been announced for the February 11 or 18 SmackDown shows, but Ronda Rousey is advertised, while Brock Lesnar is not.

