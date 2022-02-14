WWE is running another WrestleMania 38 ticket special.

A Valentine’s Day ticket special was announced today, with fans able to purchase 2 tickets for the price of 1. You can use the “WMLOVE” discount code at checkout. The offer is valid until 10pm tomorrow, February 15.

WWE had around 48,000 tickets sold for Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 as of late last week, and around 48,000 tickets sold for Night 2. It was noted that there were originally 53,319 tickets put on sale for Night 1, and 53,374 put on sale for Night 2.

This latest WrestleMania 38 ticket special comes after WWE announced another special back in time for Christmas, with 4 tickets for the price of 3.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Matches confirmed as of this writing are Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Get your special Valentine tickets to WrestleMania 38! ❤️ Get two tickets for the price of one, with discount code: WMLOVE. This special offer ends 2/15 at 10PM‼️Visit https://t.co/ZNDGPoSN8J to get your tickets TODAY! #ATTStadium | #WrestleMania38 | #WWE pic.twitter.com/jBuHxYPrMw — AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) February 14, 2022

