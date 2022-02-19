It has been revealed that Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz has been moved to the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show and will be the first match on today’s Premium Live Event, according to PWInsider.

As noted, Dominik Mysterio also made the trip to Saudi Arabia and is expected to be a part of the match in some capacity.

This will be the first Miz vs. Mysterio TV singles match since the November 13, 2018 SmackDown, which Mysterio won. This will actually be their second match in Saudi Arabia as The Miz defeated Mysterio at Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018 in a WWE World Cup semi-finals match. Miz and Mysterio had another singles match that fall as Mysterio picked up a win on the October 23, 2018 SmackDown.

You can see the full card for today’s Premium Live Event below:

ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH FOR THE WWE TITLE

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH FOR A RAW WOMEN’S TITLE SHOT

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

(Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title)

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM TITLES MATCH

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE MATCH

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

(Ronda Rousey will have one arm tied behind her back)

Kickoff Show

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]