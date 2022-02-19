– Below is the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show video. The pre-show is hosted by Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp, from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, CT. The Kickoff will also feature The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio.

– The current plan is for the WWE Elimination Chamber main show to kick off with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, according to PWInsider. You can click here for our live coverage and viewing party.

– Below are a few photos of inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from before today’s big Chamber event:

