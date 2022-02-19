Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

We go back to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as the pyro goes off. We see more fireworks going off outside of the Super Dome. Out next comes Sonya Deville, still with her arm in a sling. Naomi is out first for her team. Out next comes Ronda Rousey, wearing the same Judo gi she wore in the Olympics years ago. Cole shows us a video package to hype Rousey up. Rousey stares Flair down as the referee ties one arm behind her back.

The bell rings and Rousey starts with Deville. Deville calls a time out so she can remove her sling. Rousey laughs at Deville’s latest ruse. Deville unloads on Rousey from behind in the corner off a distraction by Flair. Deville with a headlock now. Rousey sends Deville to the mat and then kicks her in the head. Rousey with a leaping knee to the head.

Rousey wants Flair. Flair plays to the crowd. Deville tags Flair in to a big pop. Flair stalls and tags right back out. Naomi tags in and unloads on Deville, nailing a Thesz Press and right hands. Deville turns it around in the corner, blocking a bulldog and sending Naomi face-first into the post. Deville covers for 2. More back and forth. Naomi comes back and tags in Rousey. Rousey drops Deville and tries for a one-arm armbar but Flair runs in and levels her. Flair sends Rousey’s good arm into the turnbuckle and Rousey seethes.

Deville unloads on Rousey and in comes Flair. Flair with big strikes in the corner. Flair works on Rousey’s good arm and continues with big strikes as fans rally for Rousey. Deville tags back in and keeps Rousey in the corner with a boot to the throat. Rousey tries to block but Deville and Flair continue beating her down with stiff shots in the corner. Flair comes in and drops Rousey face-first into her boot. Flair then kicks Naomi off the apron to boos.

Rousey finally fights out of the corner. Rousey keeps fighting Flair but Flair cuts her off and takes her down. Flair focuses on the good arm now as fans chant for Rousey. Rousey kicks Flair but Flair stays on her. Rousey kicks Flair back and in comes Naomi. Naomi unloads on Flair and dropkicks Deville off the apron. Naomi with a big kick to Flair and a hurricanrana. Naomi with a Glow Kick to Flair, sending her out of the ring. Naomi poses for a pop. Naomi then leaps over the top rope with a corkscrew plancha to take Flair back down.

Naomi brings it back in with a crossbody to Flair for a 2 count. More back and forth between Flair and Naomi now. Flair catches her in mid-air and hits a big powerbomb for 2. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Rousey breaks it up. Deville comes from behind and sends Rousey to the floor. Deville tags in and nails a running knee to Naomi’s face for another close 2 count. Rousey tags in and unloads on Deville with left hand strikes.

Rousey gets Deville on her shoulders and drops her with her Piper’s Pit finisher. Rousey grabs Deville’s arm but taunts Flair, daring her to come in. Flair teases coming in but waves Rousey off. Rousey still taunts her with Deville’s arm. Rousey realizes Flair isn’t coming in to fight, so she finally snaps down onto Deville’s arm with the armbar and Deville quickly taps out for the finish.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and Naomi

