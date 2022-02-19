Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

We’re live from the Jeddah Super Dome as Michael Cole welcomes us to the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff match. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We go right to the ring and out first comes The Miz. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Out next comes Rey Mysterio with Dominik Mysterio.

The bell rings and Miz rushes Rey with a kick to boos. Miz beats Rey down in the corner and stomps away as the boos continue. Miz whips Rey hard into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Miz poses in the corner to more boos. Rey fights back and drops Miz into place for 619 but Miz scrambles to the floor.

Miz has words with Dominik at ringside. He tries to return to the ring but Rey kicks him back tot he floor. Rey runs the ring and slides under the bottom rope with a big splash to Miz on the floor. Rey returns to the ring but Miz stalls at ringside until Dominik rolls him back in while the referee is distracted by Rey. Rey mounts Miz with right hands as the crowd counts along now. Miz fights back but Rey stuns him. Rey goes to the top but Miz takes his legs out and Rey ends upside down in the corner. Miz unloads with kicks while Rey is upside down. The referee warns him and Dominik encourages his dad.

Miz slingshots Rey’s neck under the bottom rope. Rey goes to the floor to regroup but Miz sends him face-first into the barrier, then rolls him back in. Rey fights back but Miz levels him with a knee to the gut, then delivers the running knee to the face. Rey kicks out at 2. Miz grounds Rey and drives knees to the back now. Rey fights out of a hold. Dominik ends up punching Miz from the floor while the referee is distracted, but Miz took a swing at him first. Rey rolls Miz for 2. Miz drops Rey and argues with the referee.

Miz goes back to work on Rey while talking trash to Dominik. Miz unloads with the It Kicks now. Rey ducks the roundhouse kick and Miz runs into an elbow, then a kick, and another kick. Rey uses a hurricanrana to send Miz into the ring post. Rey goes to the top as fans chant “619!” now. Rey with the top rope seated senton, then a springboard crossbody for 2. Miz with a cheap shot to the throat. Miz rolls through a pin attempt and kicks Miz for a close 2 count. Miz sends Rey to the apron but he hangs on. Miz turns around and gets kicked. Rey fights back in but Miz ends up nailing a big DDT for another close 2 count. Miz shows some frustration now.

Rey blocks the Figure Four and they tangle some more, then he blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Rey goes on and connects with 619. Rey goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Miz rolls to the floor and fans boo. Miz grabs a steel chair but Rey flies out and takes him down with a splash to the floor. Rey brings Miz back into the ring but Miz rolls right back out. Dominik runs over and stops Miz from grabbing the chair while Rey has words with the referee. The referee looks over and it appears Dominik has hit Miz.

Dominik is ejected by the referee as Miz smirks. Miz comes from behind and sends Rey into the corner. Rey blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

