SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos

We go back to the ring and out come The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos suddenly attack from the side at the bottom of the ramp. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso beat The Vikings at ringside and talk trash while destroying them.

The Usos double team Ivar and slam him on top of Erik. Several referees rush over and check on The Usos as they back away from The Vikings. The Usos raise their fingers in the air and celebrate up the ramp. It looks like there will be no match. We go to another break.

