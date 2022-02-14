On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff informed he is going to have a minor surgery done on his finger.

“I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”

Bischoff then provided details on what the surgery entails.

“They’re going to go in, open that up, and cut that growth off the tendons so that I can put my hands in a glove because right now it’s so bad, I can’t put a glove on,” Bischoff continued. “I’ve been putting this off. I should have done this a year and a half ago to be honest. I put it off and put it off and it wasn’t a problem. Now all of a sudden it’s wintertime and I can’t put my hand in a glove and I’m like, ‘F*ck that. I’m going to go in and have it cut out.’”

Bischoff also covered the February 17, 1997 episode of WCW Monday Nitro, where The Outsiders and “Syxx” Sean Waltman went on a road trip with a camcorder, Chris Jericho faced Jeff Jarrett in a singles match, and Eddie Guerrero would defend his WCW United States Title against Konnan.

Bischoff was last seen on WWE TV in a backstage segment invovling Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. He has also made several appearances for AEW over the past few years.

Wrestling Inc. sends our best wishes to Eric Bischoff on a speedy recovery from surgery.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]