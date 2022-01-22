WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was involved in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville on last night’s SmackDown.

After the show went off the air, a fan on social media called Bischoff a “sell out” for switching between AEW and WWE programming in recent years. In response, Bischoff referred to himself as “a mercenary” and picked on the fan over his grasp of grammar/spelling.

As seen below, Conrad Thompson shared a photo of his podcast co-host at catering during their visit to SmackDown. Bischoff responded with: “Nothing like @wwe catering!”

Bischoff has made several appearances on AEW TV over the past few years. In August 2020, he moderated a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. Bischoff would return to Dynamite in October, 2020 to ask Jericho and MJF questions during a “town hall meeting” segment.

Last year, Bischoff appeared during an an Inner Circle press conference, and returned again to host a party for the Inner Circle, which would be ambushed by MJF and others in The Pinnacle.

You can see Eric Bischoff’s tweets below.

And your grasp of grammar/spelling reflects a sad prospect of your future. I’m good with my life, and hope the best for your. https://t.co/jZv75FNpQD — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 22, 2022

And so it is. https://t.co/3nZ27zt1s0 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 22, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]