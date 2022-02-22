WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray strongly suggests that this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class should be built solely around The Undertaker.

“This year’s entire Hall of Fame induction should be about The Undertaker,” Bully said on Monday’s edition of Busted Open Radio. “I think several people should come up and help induct him. I think they can make it a very entertaining show. Taker can talk forever. I think it sells out the American Airlines Arena [in Dallas] on its own.

“That’s how big of a deal The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is. It’s like, how do you pick just one person to induct him? There are so many people that can do a phenomenal job of inducting him. Why not bring in everybody up there? I am a fan of the Hall of Fame induction behind the night after SmackDown. As a fan, you’re getting a lot of value, you’re getting value for your buck.”

Bully then explained his thought process as to why The Undertaker should go solo into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Let’s do something different because this character is unlike any other,” Bully stressed. “It’s the greatest creation in the history of WWE. And when I say creation, remember this [character] is from the mind of Vince McMahon. Look at what this character has turned into.

“Yes, I understand that Steve Austin evolved from The Ringmaster to Stone Cold, but it wasn’t an original, organic idea that was put into play from Day 1 and became this larger than life character in pro wrestling. You can’t say that about anyone else but The Undertaker.”

You can watch a clip of Bully talking about The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame induction below.

"This year's entire Hall of Fame induction should be about the @undertaker."@bullyray5150 and @davidlagreca1 talk about the dead man's last ride into the #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/irnGL2xiFW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 21, 2022

