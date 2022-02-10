Keith Lee flung Isiah Kassidy halfway across the ring during his AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite.

The spot got a lot of fans on social media buzzing, with many marveling at Lee’s impressive display of strength. Some fans also praised Kassidy for selling the spot really well.

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman also chimed in with his views on the spot, comparing it to the time Ahmed Johnson dominated him at an MSG house show. Waltman wrote:

Believe it or not, Ahmed Johnson actually threw me even farther than this at an MSG house show. The ring is 2 feet longer & my ass still landed on the top turnbuckle.

Through several other tweets, Waltman defended Johnson for the bad rap he had received over the years.

Meanwhile, Mia Yim reacted to her husband’s AEW debut via social media. You can also click here for the report on Lee’s AEW theme song.

Keith Lee qualified for the “Face of the Revolution” Ladder Match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, following his win over Kassidy. Lee will earn a shot at Sammy Guevara

