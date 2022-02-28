WWE held a live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, February 26. In the main event, Drew McIntyre, Big E, and Kofi Kingston defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens by DQ.

* Omos pinned R-Truth with a chokeslam.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland when Nakamura pinned Holland with the Kinshasa.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits.

* WWE Smackdown Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi after Sonya Deville interfered. Ronda Rousey saved Naomi. She then beat Sonya Deville with an armbar.

* Finn Balor pinned Apollo Crews with a Coup de Grace.

* Bianca Belair won a Triple Threat over Liv Morgan and Doudrop.

* Drew McIntyre, Big E, & Kofi Kingston defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos when Drew pinned one of the Usos with a Claymore Kick.

