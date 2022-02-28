The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will have some local competition from UFC.

The Las Vegas Review Journal first reported today that tickets for WWE Money In the Bank will go on sale Thursday, March 17. The Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 2, marking the first time that MITB is held at a NFL venue.

The Review Journal noted that MITB will go head-to-head with UFC 276, which takes place just across the street at the T-Mobile Arena. The paper noted that Money In the Bank is expected to begin at 5pm local time, and will conclude well in advance of the UFC’s main event fight that night. There will be a significant number of fans in Vegas that week as UFC 276 will cap off the 10th anniversary of International Fight Week.

Regarding MITB tickets, you can visit MITB.WWE.com to sign-up for pre-sale access. WWE recently announced their partnership with On Location for exclusive Priority Passes, with the first being offered in conjunction with Money In the Bank. Those passes can be found at this link, and range from $360 up to $3,254 per person. The Priority Passes include premiere seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings, meet & greets, and more. On Location is also offering Hotel Packages for Money In the Bank, ranging from $720 through $4,090 per person for stays at the Luxor Hotel & Casino and the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Money In the Bank will be WWE’s second time running Allegiant Stadium as SummerSlam was held there back in August. WWE announced 51,326 fans in attendance for that event.

