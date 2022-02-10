Madison Square Garden has announced top matches for WWE’s upcoming return to The World’s Most Famous Arena, including the bouts Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey will be working.

WWE will return to MSG in New York City on Saturday, March 5 for a non-televised live event. Tickets are still on sale at this link.

MSG has announced the following matches for the show:

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

* Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks vs. Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Other Superstars advertises to appear are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Randy Orton and Riddle, AJ Styles, Big E and Kofi Kingston, and more. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest and The Street Profits were previously advertised, but they are no longer on the listing.

This will be Lesnar’s first match at MSG since the live event on Friday, March 16, 2018, which saw The Beast retain the WWE Universal Title over Braun Strowman and WWE Hall of Famer Kane. He appeared at MSG for the Super SmackDown episode in September of last year, but did not wrestle.

This will be Rousey’s third appearance at The World’s Most Famous Arena. She debuted with a win over Nia Jax at the MSG live event on July 7, 2018, and then retained her RAW Women’s Title over Jax at the December 26, 2018 MSG live event.

