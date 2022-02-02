Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 619,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.38% from last week’s 593,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.60% from the 184,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #39 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #41 ranking.

NXT ranked #59 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #66 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT audience and key demo rating are in line with what the show has been doing lately, for the third-best audience and key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s viewership was up 4.38% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.48% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 13.33% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating, drawing 1.099 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.558 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.543 million viewers, drawing a 0.63 key demo rating. NBC’s This Is Us topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.78 rating, also drawing 4.542 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers) in the opener, Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez, LA Knight vs. Joe Gacy, and the main event, which was NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

