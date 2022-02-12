The third women’s match is now official for the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

We noted before how Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was planned for WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following developments on tonight’s SmackDown, WWE has now confirmed the tag team bout for Elimination Chamber.

Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by Flair retaining her title over Naomi. After the match, Deville and Flair teamed up to attack Naomi until Rousey made the save. Rousey cleared the ring and stood tall with Naomi as Flair and Deville looked on from the ring. WWE confirmed the match for Elimination Chamber shortly after SmackDown went off the air.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated line-up, along with related shots from SmackDown:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. TBA

Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]