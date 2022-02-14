The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW will take place tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tonight’s RAW will air on Syfy for the second straight week due to Winter Olympics coverage on the USA Network. The show will return to USA next week.

RAW will feature the final build for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event, including an appearance by Brock Lesnar. WWE has announced that Lesnar will have a final message for the other WWE Title Chamber match participants.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is also scheduled for tonight’s RAW to continue the Elimination Chamber build with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against AJ Styles

* Riddle hosts a RK-Broga Party (toga party) to celebrate Academic Challenge win over RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy

* Brock Lesnar has a final message for his Elimination Chamber opponents, including WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

* WWE Hall of Famer Lita stops by RAW on her way to Elimination Chamber to face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

