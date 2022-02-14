WWE star Lita sat down with Denise Salcedo to detail how her recent run with WWE came together. Lita was part of the 2022 Royal Rumble match, and appeared on Smackdown building to the event, and she told Salcedo she got the call from WWE while she was already training for a return.

“They reached out a little before, I don’t remember how long, maybe a few weeks before they announced me,” Lita said. “And I think it was just like, ‘sure.’ I will give you, as a female, I’ll give you an insider right now. I went to my hairstylist and I was like, ‘I’ve got nothing going on right now. Cut bang.’ And she was she like, ‘okay.’ And then I was like, the second I walked out, I was like, ‘I hate these things so much.’

“And then it was like three days later that Johnny calls and he was like, ‘hey, do you want to do the Royal Rumble?’ And that was the first thing that popped in my head, I was like ‘no, my bangs.’ So, anyways, side note — I had already just for fun been training and just kind of jumping into the opportunity to do that. And then, yeah, it just kind of made sense to keep my training going.”

As for her upcoming match with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, Lita revealed she was approached for that match right after working the Royal Rumble. She immediately said yes.

“They hit me at a great time, right after the match,” Lita revealed. “Literally like, sweaty, like right coming out, ‘what do you think about facing Becky in a couple of weeks?’ And I was like, ‘what? Yes. Oh sh-, did I say yes?’ I didn’t have a chance to doubt, or think about all the reasons I shouldn’t face Becky, or all of the reasons I wouldn’t be ready or what could possibly go wrong. All I thought of is what could possibly go right, committed to that and haven’t looked back. Like, ever since, yes, I wasn’t like, ‘oh wait, what am I doing?’ No, I’m just like, ‘no, no, no. That time has passed. The time now is to think about how it’s going to go good.'”

You can watch the full interview below.

