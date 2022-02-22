WWE is rebranding more of their lives events, according to a new update from PWInsider. The latest change comes after it was announced that Saturday WWE live events are getting their own makeover as well with the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Now it’s being reported that Sunday night live events will be referred to as WWE Sunday Night Stunner. The first live event under the Sunday Night Stunner banner will take place on May 1 in Fairfax, Virginia.

All Sunday Night Stunner events are taking place post-Wrestlemania, and there’s no indication what talent will be appearing. For interested fans, the ticket presale takes place Wednesday at 10 am ET.

WWE hasn’t formally announced the changes to their Sunday live events. However, Ticketmaster is currently advertising WWE Sunday Stunner as taking place at the May 1 live event.

So far, the only reported changes are to the Saturday and Sunday live events. In WWE anything can happen, so more schedule alterations are possible.

It’s interesting to point out the name change to “Stunner” is coming during a sea of Steve Austin return rumors. There’s no indication he’s involved. However, he’s synonymous with the Stunner name, so it’s worth noting.

